Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Scientists and farmers shine UVB light on sustainability challenges

By Andrea Graves
3 mins to read
Let there be light: A unique ultraviolet light treatment that can boost crop yields is being trialled in NZ. Photo / Getty Images

Let there be light: A unique ultraviolet light treatment that can boost crop yields is being trialled in NZ. Photo / Getty Images

There’s rice growing in Palmerston North. It’s indoors and being paid for by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. What is unusual about this rice is that it’s not flooded with water. Such rice is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener