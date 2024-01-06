Remembering 2023: The year in pictures

Hopes for a better year after the times of Covid were dashed early. Aotearoa suffered weather-related devastation early in 2023, while overseas, thousands were killed in natural disasters and in conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

On the brink: Torrential rain on Auckland's Anniversary Weekend in January led to massive slips, including this one in Parnell. Photo / Getty Images





Storm damage: Sand and mud claims a car in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle. The devastating February storm killed 11 people, took out roads and left hundreds homeless. Photo / Getty Images

Earthquake aftermath: An earthquake in Antakya, Turkey in February flattened buildings and killed nearly 60,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria. Photo / Reuters

War toll: The sun sets over military graves in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 15. The cemetery's military section is nearly full after Ukrainian soldiers were hit hard in the battle of Bakhmut. Photo / Getty Images

Crowned: King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the famously uncomfortable Gold State Coach, built in 1760, om May 6, Coronation Day in London. Photo / Getty Images

Fire protection: People wear protective masks as an orange haze obscures the Manhattan skyline on June 7 as smoke drifts from Canadian wildfires. Photo/ Reuters

Paris revolt: Protests over the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk by police in Nanterre, Paris, saw the city ablaze in July. Photo / Reuters

Moon rise: A spectacular moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon near Athens on July 3. Photo / Reuters

She was everything: Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie at the LA premiere of the box office blockbuster on July 9. Photo / Getty Images

Lava flows: Iceland's Mt Fagradalsfjall volcano, about 40kms from its capital, Reykjavik, disgorges lava after an eruption on July 16. Photo / Getty Images

England landing: A boat of migrants heads into English waters in August. More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel is small boats since the UK began recording arrivals in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Deadliest fire: A devastating wildfire swept through the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui on August 8. At least 97 people died and more than 2000 buildings were lost, making it the USA's deadliest wildfire. Photo / Getty Images

Making bank: Taylor Swift's Eras tour became the highest-grossing musical tour ever, earing $1 billion and counting. The singer (with dancers and her band in LA in October) was also named Time magazine's Person of the Year. Photo / Reuters

Seeking shelter: Men in Zindah Jan, Afghanistan, carry a tent after a seires of earthquakes in October. Zindah Jan was one of the areas worst hit by the quakes which killed an estimated 2400 people. Photo / Reuters

Attack survivor: Kibbutz Nir Oz resident Hadas Kalderon breaks down in her mother's burnt home. Her children were taken hostage and her mother and niece killed in the Hamas attacks on October 7. Photo / Getty Images