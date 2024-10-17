Advertisement
My double life: I’m bringing the movies back to Thames

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
From policy to pictures: David Mulholland has started the Left Bank Cinema in Thames. He wanted it to have community living room feel, to be informal and a little bit alternative. Photo/ supplied

Online exclusive

In My Double Life, Kiwis – and some international guests - share the side hustles, hobbies, dual careers or career pivots that keep them busy. Here, David Mulholland, a former Wellington civil servant, talks about moving to Thames and opening the Left Bank Cinema.

“I grew up in

