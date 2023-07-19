Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

IceCube Neutrino Observatory’s discovery will help map out Milky Way

By Veronika Meduna
4 mins to read
An artist's composition of the Milky Way seen through a neutrino lens (blue). Photo / IceCube Collaboration/U.S. National Science Foundation

An artist's composition of the Milky Way seen through a neutrino lens (blue). Photo / IceCube Collaboration/U.S. National Science Foundation

If you’ve been out in the wee hours to watch the rise of Matariki, you might have also been awed by our entire galaxy. The Milky Way is best viewed on moonless nights during the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener