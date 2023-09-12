Advertisement

How to spot the hallmarks of a healthcare serial killer

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Keeping quiet: Lucy Letby continues to argue her innocence. Photo / Supplied

The 10-month trial of English nurse Lucy Letby has come to an end. Letby was convicted of killing seven infants, and attempting to kill six others in the care of the Countess of Chester Hospital

