Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Finding Whakapapa: How to grow a credible family tree

By Sally Blundell
6 mins to read
Family finds: The reward of being able to stand and feel belonging to a community is huge. Photo / Getty Images

Family finds: The reward of being able to stand and feel belonging to a community is huge. Photo / Getty Images

Tracing whakapapa or ancestry is not for the faint-hearted – or the time-poor. Colleen Brown (see here) was able to validate whānau connections through the “Ngaitahu Kaumatua Alive in the 1848″ record, also

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener