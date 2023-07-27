Advertisement

Dr Lucy Hone’s mission to change narrative around grief after losing her child

By Elisabeth Easther
6 mins to read
Dr Lucy Hone: “After Abi died, I was so frustrated with the standard grief advice, particularly the passive tone.” Photo / Supplied

Dr Lucy Hone is a leader in the field of resilience psychology who had to use her research in her own life, when her 12-year-old daughter Abi was killed in a car accident in 2014.

