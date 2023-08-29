Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Does the rise of scams make New Zealand a less trusting country?

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
For most of us, the default setting is to trust the intentions of those we deal with. Photo / Getty Images

For most of us, the default setting is to trust the intentions of those we deal with. Photo / Getty Images

This week’s reader question is whether the apparent increase in scams, con artists and general dishonesty is making us less trusting. Great question.

It’s hard to know what the impact of perceptions of increasing dishonesty

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener