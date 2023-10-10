Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Chain of events: Recovering from a traumatic brain injury

By Bill Nelson
9 mins to read
Bill Nelson: Initially, it felt like the accident had happened to someone else. Photo / Supplied

Bill Nelson: Initially, it felt like the accident had happened to someone else. Photo / Supplied

I remember messaging my friend Gerard with a plan to head out after work. I remember closing my laptop and getting changed in a toilet cubicle. I remember attaching a spotlight to my helmet, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener