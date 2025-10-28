Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Life

All Hallows’ Eve or All Sales Eve? How Halloween became big business

Marc Wilson
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

In the US, Halloween spending has topped US$10 billion for the past four years. Photo / Getty Images

In the US, Halloween spending has topped US$10 billion for the past four years. Photo / Getty Images

I have a range of “teaching” T-shirts that have something on them that, for some lectures, aligns with the content. “Dark Judges” for tests, or “20% correct as usual” for lectures about statistics.

I also have a Christmas-themed T-shirt, inspired by Rick and Morty (around which some of my lecture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save