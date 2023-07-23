Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Experts discover new potential benefits of the placebo effect

16 minutes to read
By Niki Bezzant

Keith Petrie sets his health psychology students a challenge each year: create your own sham treatment, snake oil or pseudo-scientific therapy – something you could theoretically charge big bucks for.

The University of Auckland professor

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener