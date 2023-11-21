Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Psych: Let’s get ethical

By Marc Wilson
4 mins to read
Apology: Herman Shaw, 94, received a public apology for being victimised in the Tuskegee Study. Photo / Getty Images

Apology: Herman Shaw, 94, received a public apology for being victimised in the Tuskegee Study. Photo / Getty Images

It may be spring but it’s kind of autumnal in academia. Instead of falling leaves, assignments have fallen from our students and need to be marked. After our academic autumn comes our summer. And that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener