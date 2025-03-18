Advertisement
Mending broken hearts: NZ research could spare sick kids multiple surgeries

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Scientist Julian Paton: "The situation with rheumatic heart disease in this country is a national embarrassment." Photos / Getty Images / supplied

When car enthusiast and world-renowned medical scientist Julian Paton bought the oldest Land Rover in New Zealand, he sensed an opportunity. He decided to drive the vehicle, made in 1948, way from Dunedin to Auckland and use the journey to raise funds for a life-saving innovation.

Paton is the director

