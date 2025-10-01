Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Health

New Zealand study reveals long-term health of tiny premature babies

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

While most thrive, premature birth should be treated as a lifelong condition, says study. Photo / Getty Images

While most thrive, premature birth should be treated as a lifelong condition, says study. Photo / Getty Images

Thanks to advances in neonatal medicine, premature babies have been surviving at lower and lower birthweights. There has always been a question mark over how well these infants will develop and what health problems they might face in adulthood, and the New Zealand Very Low Birthweight Study has been tracking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save