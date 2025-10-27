Listener
Health

Moral failure or chronic illness? Meth use up 74%, cocaine use soars 229% but help for drug addiction gets harder to find

Lotta Dann
New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

Taming rising rates of drug addiction in New Zealand, which have soared since 2020, is getting more difficult. Photo / Getty Images

Irene* is waiting nervously for her son Noah’s* drug test result. He’s been struggling with methamphetamine addiction for the past two years, and Irene has watched in anguish as his escalating use has cost him his farm job, his home and most of his friends. The 24-year-old has recently been

