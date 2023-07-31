The advice is that passive screen time ought to be avoided in children under two, and adults should join in with older children’s digital play wherever possible. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand children spend more than a third of their after-school time looking at screens, according to research from the University of Otago tracking the activity of 11-13-year-olds. Although there is a place for digital devices, and using them does have some benefits, a range of different types of play is important for brain development and to set upskills that will help children in later in life.

“Play is found throughout the animal kingdom,” says University of Auckland research fellow Felicia Low. “You could almost say that we evolved to play, because of the benefits it produces.”

Low leads the knowledge hub for maternal and child health at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, a think tank at the university. She has been examining the science around play to produce an evidence brief outlining why creative and engaging play is so critical and how we can make sure children have enough.

Low says expensive toys aren’t required and play can take many forms, but generally it falls into two categories, structured and unstructured.

“Structured play is where you follow instructions. It may be led by an adult, and perhaps involve a sport, a board game or puzzle, and it’s really good for helping a child learn to focus. Whereas with unstructured play, or free play as it’s also known, the child self-directs what they want to do, the toys they use and who they play with, and that is good for stimulating creativity and helping with autonomy and confidence. What we found is that a mixture of the two types of play is really important.”

Having fun is a serious business. Fine motor skills, literacy, numeracy, decision-making, risk assessment, independence, experiencing emotions such as fear and frustration, social skills – those are just a few of the benefits that play brings. And it all starts in the first years of life, when experiences and relationships are stimulating brain growth, creating millions of connections and having a lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed in the future.

“Play can begin at birth,” says Low. “That’s when serve-and-return interactions are really important. So, when a baby gives a cue, like making sounds or pulling a face, then a parent or care­giver returns that cue immediately in a warm and responsive manner. Peekaboo is a really good serve-and-return game. It stimulates the child’s brain and helps with bonding.”

Studies with rats have shown that those raised in toy-filled cages have bigger brains with more connections than rats deprived of play and mental stimulation. Though it is difficult to replicate this sort of research in children, imaging studies have shown that being played with by a responsive carer is associated with increased brain volume and connectivity.

But despite the incredible importance of play for children, many factors in modern society are putting play opportunities at risk, says Low. Some parents, for instance, may be highly focused on academic achievement or over-schedule their children’s free time. “There is a tendency to view general play as not very valuable and just messing around. But it is actively building brain connections.”

Many parents are struggling with the high cost of living and have to return to work in the all-important early years. In cities, some children don’t have access to safe outdoor spaces.

“Childcare centres are great for providing a play-rich environment, but New Zealand has some of the highest childcare costs in the OECD, so a lack of access to quality, affordable childcare can be a huge issue as well.”

The advice is that passive screen time ought to be avoided in children under two, and adults should join in with older children’s digital play wherever possible.

Screen time and other indoor activities need to be balanced with outdoor play that is physically challenging and involves an element of adventure without risking actual danger. And when it comes to play, there is no age limit at all.

“I don’t think it should stop when you’re a child,” says Low, who has two young children herself and had a lot of fun accompanying them to Auckland’s first-ever Play Festival in April. “It’s good for mental and physical health, and should be encouraged all round.”