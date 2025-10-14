Advertisement
Groundbreaking treatments offer new hope to those with Huntington’s disease

For the first time, science is offering hope for people who carry the gene for Huntington's disease. Image / Getty Images

Although there are treatments to help with the symptoms of Huntington’s disease there has been nothing to slow the progress of this neurological condition. Now, for the first time, science is offering some hope for people who carry the gene.

Dutch biotech company UniQure has had a breakthrough with a

