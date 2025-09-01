Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Could fidgeting help diagnose ADHD? A Kiwi scientist thinks so

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Fidget to focus: Research suggests repetitive movement like foot-tapping, twirling hair or clicking a pen helps the ADHD brain focus on a task. Photo / Getty Images

Fidget to focus: Research suggests repetitive movement like foot-tapping, twirling hair or clicking a pen helps the ADHD brain focus on a task. Photo / Getty Images

Fidgeting is a common trait in people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Whether foot-tapping, twirling hair or clicking a pen, there is research to suggest that this sort of repetitive movement helps the ADHD brain focus on a task. Both adults and children with the disorder do better in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save