Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? What her Melbourne show was really like

7 minutes to read
By Alana Rae

Noon: We cast our eyes over to the MCG from our apartment in Docklands, a place we’re lucky to have after a last-minute cancellation by our Airbnb host three weeks earlier. It’s a familiar tale

