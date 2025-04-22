Advertisement
Surprise return of the Naked Samoans: ‘We’re all still alive and we can get back on stage one more time’

By Karl Puschmann
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Still causing offence: The Naked Samoans (from left) Mario Gaoa, Shimpal Lelisi, David Fane and Oscar Kightley. Inset: Robbie Magasiva. Photos / Renee Bevan / Getty Images

They haven’t even been in the same room together yet — hell, they haven’t even been in the same country — but already the Naked Samoans are being crucified.

“What people have to remember is, for the past 27 years we’ve offended people,” Robbie Magasiva says from his home

