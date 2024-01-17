Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Soothe operator: The Grammy-winning Pakistani singer bringing her meditative music to NZ

By Graham Reid
6 mins to read
Arooj Aftab: Using her voice as an instrument. Photo / Getty Images

Arooj Aftab: Using her voice as an instrument. Photo / Getty Images

Arooj Aftab’s life has been one of movement: from country to country and through musical styles, which reached a peak when her sublime, spiritually calming song Mohabbat picked up Best Global Music Performance at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener