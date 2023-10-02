Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Israel Adesanya film reveals fighter’s inner demons

Russell Brown
By
2 mins to read
Israel Adesanya outside his childhood home in Rotorua, where he was bullied at high school. Photo / Supplied

Israel Adesanya outside his childhood home in Rotorua, where he was bullied at high school. Photo / Supplied

From the opening moments of Zoe McIntosh’s film, it is evident something is eating at Israel Adesanya. Stylebender begins not in the ring, but in a campervan in a field, with his psychotherapist, Janet Redmond.

Latest from The Listener