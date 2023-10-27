Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: boygenius follow-up EP brings story-telling to the fore

By Alana Rae
2 mins to read
boygenius performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

boygenius performing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

The American indie super trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus brought a variety of pace and sentiment to their March debut album, the record, but their follow-up EP, the rest, is a

Latest from The Listener