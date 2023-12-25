Advertisement
Review: Better than standard French fare

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Thoughtfully spirited: Blandine (Olivia Côte) and Magalie (Laure Calamy) get set to holiday. Photo / Supplied

Three very different women are thrown together on a Greek island to learn about themselves and each other and some key lessons for life. Sound familiar? On paper peut-être, but there are no Mamma Mia! hysterics or Shirley Valentine epiphanies here. Two Tickets to Greece is a thoughtfully scripted, well-acted and fun French coming-of-middle-age film for femmes.

