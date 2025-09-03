Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Relay starts strong but disconnects in the final act

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Spy tactics: Riz Ahmed as the “fixer” in Relay. Photo / Supplied

Spy tactics: Riz Ahmed as the “fixer” in Relay. Photo / Supplied

Relay, directed by David Mackenzie, is in cinemas now.

The term “competence porn” refers to the thrill viewers get from watching skilled characters perform tricky and clever tasks, often in a threatening or pressing situation. Jason Bourne is a master, with his ability to trouble-shoot in an instant. TV series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save