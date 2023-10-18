Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Preview: Life on Our Planet sets a new standard in CGI

2 mins to read
Wizards at work: Life on Our Planet sets a new standard in CGI. Photo / Supplied

Wizards at work: Life on Our Planet sets a new standard in CGI. Photo / Supplied

Who better to draft in to voice a documentary series about life on Earth than God himself – in his earthly form – Morgan Freeman?

This series shares a production company with another Netflix show,

Latest from The Listener