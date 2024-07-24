Advertisement
The Kiwi sports fan’s essential Paris Olympics viewing guide

By Russell Baillie
8 mins to read
Let the Games begin! Paris is ready to welcome Olympians and their supporters. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand athletes brought home 20 medals from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, a record haul that’s unlikely to be topped by the team going to Paris. For one thing, there are no men’s or

