Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Fazerdaze, Nilüfer Yanya, Franz Ferdinand and more

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read
Double denim: Nilüfer Yanya and Auckland's Fazerdaze. (Photos / Supplied)

Cherry Pie

by Fazerdaze

A sweetly surging, synthesizer-striped, warmly windswept number from Auckland’s Fazerdaze (Amelia Murray) as she heads to the November release of Soft Power, her long-awaited sophomore album. The vocal echo-chamber might be

