Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Fazerdaze, Nilüfer Yanya, Franz Ferdinand and more

Double denim: Nilüfer Yanya and Auckland's Fazerdaze. (Photos / Supplied)

Cherry Pie

by Fazerdaze

A sweetly surging, synthesizer-striped, warmly windswept number from Auckland’s Fazerdaze (Amelia Murray) as she heads to the November release of Soft Power, her long-awaited sophomore album. The vocal echo-chamber might be set a little deep among the sonic machinery but the how the chorus overlaps Murray’s voice lines is strangely lovely. Nice backseat lip-sync video to go with it too – Russell Baillie

Just A Western

by Nilüfer Yanya

A standout track from her brand-new album, My Method Actor. Scratchy acoustic guitar and synths create nice textures, with just a hint of darkness. A glitchy electronica drumbeat takes us through the outro, suitable for her new home at the Ninja Tune label. In a grainy VHS music video, a stylish and slightly western Yanya takes to the streets of LA (see below). – Sam Clark

Audacious

by Franz Ferdinand

It’s now 20 years since Glaswegians Franz Ferdinand announced themselves as post-punk clever chaps with their Mercury Prize-winning self-titled debut album. Now after a 2022 greatest hits collection, which had a few new tracks, Audacious is the first song from forthcoming sixth studio album The Human Fear. The track proves they’re still having fun cranking hard on the gearstick when it comes to switches of tempo and rhythm while adding some Beatlesque chamber-pop touches to the arrangement. Did someone say, “Britpop revival?” – Russell Baillie

Chama

by Arca (feat. Tokischa)

Impressive production on this new release from Venezuelan artist Arca and Dominican rapper Tokischa. Often compared to Aphex Twin, there’s undoubtedly IDM influences running through Arca’s sound. With production credits on Kanye West’s Yeezus and Björk’s Vulnicura, this forward-thinking approach is on display in her Boiler Room DJ sets in Barcelona and hometown of Caracas. Put together at Electric Lady Studios, Tokischa’s autotuned vocals are pitched to slight microtones. Arca’s whispered vocals pan left-right, before the track builds into a euphoric chorus. – Sam Clark

Low Down (Part 1)

by Michael Kiwanuka

The soul-leaning, guitar-toting British singer-songwriter has worked with producer Danger Mouse (Brian Burton) again for his November-due fourth album Small Changes, with Low Down (Part 1) and equally effortless earlier single Floating Parade suggesting it’s going to be one for the lazy, hazy days of summer. – Russell Baillie

Electric Turbulence

by Roy Montgomery, Elaine Malone

Layers and layers of reverb from pioneering Christchurch guitarist Roy Montgomery and Irish psychedelic musician Elaine Malone. Montgomery’s lo-fi, abstract guitar tones are blended with Malone’s vocals and a sparse lead guitar which drive the track along. – Sam Clark

Husk

by Men I Trust

Montreal indie favourites Men I Trust are back with their first release since last February. Emma Proulx’s ethereal, hazy vocals are hard to decipher – but sound great over their lush dream-pop sound. Clean bass tones drive the band’s rhythm section, providing the perfect backdrop for some jangly lead guitar – Sam Clark

Tórroba, Homenaje a la Seguidilla, III. Allegretto – Andante – Sostenuto.

by Pepe Romero guitar, Extremadura Symphony Orchestra, Manuel Coves conductor.

Recently, I wrote about how rarely classical guitarists get to play concertos other than Rodrigo’s famous Concierto de Aranjuez. Here’s an option. Federico Moreno Tórroba (1891-1982) is one of the most played guitar composers, and if you think the Rodrigo sounds Spanish, wait till you get a load of these castanets. Homenaje a la Seguidilla is what it would sound like if someone orchestrated a night in a smoky Andalusian flamenco club. For flamenco without the smoke or orchestra, the great Paco Peña plays Auckland Town Hall with the Grigoryan brothers on September 24. More details here. – Richard Betts