Listener’s July streaming guide

Thoamisn McKenzie is back in a six-part Australian black comedy Totally Completely Fine. Photo / Supplied

You’ve Been Scammed, By Nigel Latta

Psychologist tackles immaculate deceptions

Way back in April 2020, when we were all huddled in our houses sheltering from the biological storm, Nigel Latta posted a series of tweets about how he’d amused himself stringing along one of those phone scammers who claim to be from your internet company. Now, here he is with a four-part show about the psychology behind common scams – and advice on how to make yourself invulnerable to them. He’s joined by magician and mentalist Brendan Dooley, and the pair conduct various social experiments to explain the ways our good nature can be exploited.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.00pm, Mondays from July 3

Streaming: on TVNZ+ from July 3

Read Latta’s Listener feature on the psychology of scamming.

Nigel Latta: “People think banks can get their money back. They often can’t.” Photo / Supplied

Endangered Species Aotearoa with Wwf

Conservation is no laughing matter, except …

Forest & Bird boss Nicola Toki and comedian Pax Assadi buddy up to find the stories behind some of our most threatened fauna and the efforts being made to stop them from becoming extinct. Assadi may be the comic city boy out of his comfort zone and Toki the expert in her natural habitat, but she’s as quick-witted as her fellow bird-spotter and tuatara tracker. And it’s a show that sure doesn’t lack for nice scenery.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm, Mondays from July 3. Streaming: TVNZ+

Read the Listener’s interview with Nicola Toki.

Hijack

High anxiety

British star Idris Elba has inked a deal with Apple TV+, and this seven-part thriller is the first off the block (or should that be chocks?). Elba is a business negotiator on a seven-hour Dubai-London flight (see what they did there? The drama unfolds “in real time”) who becomes involved when the plane is hijacked. On the ground is counterterrorism officer Archie Panjabi, and the cast includes Max Beesley, Eve Myles and Ben Miles. The early episodes we’ve seen, which are arriving weekly, suggest it’s quite the suspense-fest and not a show you’re ever likely to see offered on inflight entertainment.

Streaming: Apple TV+

Unforgotten

Bring up the bodies

Having screened on Sky’s Vibe channel in 2021, the fourth season of Unforgotten is being streamed by TVNZ+. But there’s good news for fans of the UK cold-case crime series built on the partnership of Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan: the fifth season, which has just screened in the UK, is arriving at the same time. As those who have seen the earlier of the two seasons know, there is a significant change between them as a result of events at the end of season four. Those six episodes began with the discovery of a headless and handless corpse in a freezer dumped at a scrapyard. A football-club tattoo links the body to a young man who went missing 30 years ago, shortly after encountering five new police recruits out celebrating the end of training. The fifth season starts with human remains found during renovations on a period property in Hammersmith, London. A murder mystery and a house-reno show? No wonder it rated through the roof in the UK.

Streaming: TVNZ+

The Mormons Are Coming

On yer bike, son

That Salt Lake City, Utah, is the home base of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is common knowledge. Fewer of us will know that the church has another base in the town of Chorley, Lancashire, where about 800 young Mormons go every year to train for their part in the largest global missionary force of any church. This documentary follows three aspiring missionaries and looks at the challenges of preaching the word in an increasingly secular world. The church granted the film-makers broad access and was rewarded with a sympathetic depiction of the missionaries and their families, who may or may not be on board with the mission. The Guardian found it both “lovely” and “unsettling”, and the website LDS Living quoted church leaders who were happy with the “positive and balanced” depiction, but warned its readers that “there is one instance of strong language”.

Streaming: TVNZ+

Sister Cooper from Hertfordshire and Elder Cook from Utah, in The Mormons Are Coming. Photo / Supplied

WHAM!

When they were young guns

It’s an unthinkable 41 years since Wham Rap!, a defiant pop celebration of choosing life over drudgery, sprang into pop charts around the world. By that time, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley had already written, but not recorded, Careless Whisper, the song which acted as Michael’s springboard to solo stardom. How Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou went from Ridgeley’s shy best mate to one of the defining pop songwriters and producers of the era — as well as shirt free sex symbol — gives this doco its own A Star is Born story. He had some balls on him too for a musical newbie, rejecting a version of Careless Whisper produced by storied Atlantic Records guy Jerry Wexler, using the famed session players at Alabama’s Muscle Shoals studio.

Precious little time is devoted to just how the pair magpied Motown, Stax, Michael Jackson and many more US influences into their sunny sound. Then again, British bands have been doing that since the beginning of the pop era. The story is narrated from past interviews with the pair as the voice-over, while the scrapbooks Ridgeley’s mum kept come in handy as a structural device. It’s also a touching, if possibly officially sanctioned, portrait of the pair’s friendship. If you ever thought Ridgeley was riding on Michael’s coat-tails, then you might need to see this. If you always hated Wham’s music, ditto. — Russell Baillie

Streaming: Netflix.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Final tour of duty

John Krasinski returns for his fourth and final season in the role of Jack Ryan. He’s put in more hours as writer Tom Clancy’s CIA guy than his big-screen predecessors – Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine – and arguably done a better job than all of them, as he’s progressed from office-based analyst to field agent and now to deputy director of the agency.

Not that the promotion has him doing less running round with a gun. The season sees Ryan investigating corruption within the agency while also dealing with a new threat to US security: a hybrid drug-cartel terrorist organisation. Joining the cast is Michael Peña, whose character Domingo “Ding” Chavez appeared in nearly two dozen of Clancy’s books and who is being lined up for a possible spin-off series.

Streaming: Amazon Prime.

I Kissed A Boy

There was an overwhelmingly positive reception in the UK to this gay dating show – surprisingly, a historic first. Mostly, commentators enjoyed the fact that contestants are just as messy and nuanced and ordinary and open as anyone on the blockbuster Love Island. Quelle surprise. Dannii Minogue, who handily was also able to provide the theme tune, dons an array of fabulous outfits to present the show from a sun-soaked resort in Italy. “A fun and grounding reminder that we all deserve a chance to graft around the pool while a Dua Lipa song plays in the background. Luv is luv,” said the Guardian. Naturally, a lesbian version is in the works.

Streaming: TVNZ+

Rainbow Warrior: Murder in the Pacific

J’accuse!

A three-part BBC documentary about the deadly bombing of Greenpeace’s vessel in Auckland in 1985 by French agents. Inevitably, from a New Zealand perspective, there are some familiar faces featured among the then-Greenpeace members and the New Zealand police investigating team on Operation Rainbow. But the interviewees also extend to French journalists, who exposed their government’s plot, and Jean-Luc Kister, the French secret service frogman who placed the bomb on the ship. Also featured are some British and French ministers at the time, including the Thatcher government’s Secretary of State for Defence, Lord Heseltine, defending the nuclear deterrent. Executive producer Caroline Hawkins told RNZ the purpose of the series, which was widely acclaimed when it screened in the UK in March, wasn’t just to recap the events of 1985, as many have done before, but to make it exciting for a generation who weren’t aware of it. “It was entirely intentional to make it unfold like a thriller, and that was part of what convinced the BBC to let us make it.”

Screening: TVNZ 1, 9.30pm, Mondays from July 10. Streaming: TVNZ+ from July 10

Tangata Whenua

A taonga restored

If there’s one good thing about the streaming era, it’s the use of it as a digital library, and we’re very happy to see this groundbreaking 1974 series restored and improved. Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision has digitised the iconic series to 4K quality in what it says reproduces the characteristics of the original analogue image in digital format. The series was directed by pioneer Māori film-maker Barry Barclay, produced by John O’Shea, and featured historian Michael King as narrator and interviewer. Kaumātua and others were featured for an inside view on their history, culture and identity in 1970s Aotearoa.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from July 11.

Creamerie

Truly seminal local comedy

Double cream! The outlandish local dystopian black comedy returns for a second season with the lead trio of Alex (Ally Xue), Jamie (JJ Fong) and Pip (Perlina Lau) battling to undo the evil of Lane (Tandi Wright) and her Wellness cult, which has taken over after a virus has rendered the world almost man-free. Pip sacrifices herself so the other two can escape Wellness’ underground man-milking facility and head off on a road trip that goes to some very strange places, including a co-operative sanctuary hidden behind a waterfall and Government House like you’ve never seen it.

Screening: TVNZ 2, 10.00pm, from Saturday, July 15. Streaming: TVNZ+ from July 15

Foundation

Return to deep space

The second season of Apple’s epic if increasingly loose adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series ups its story more than 100 years after the events of season one – and there were a lot of them. This time – deep breath – the Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: War with Empire. The Cleons are unravelling and a newly discovered colony of Mentalics possesses psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. Crazy, right? A crop of new cast members includes Rachel House in her second launch for this month (she returns for the second season of Creamerie, too) as the Mentalics’ mysterious leader, which sounds like a promotion from her previous sci-fi outing as second banana to Jeff Goldblum in the Thor films.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from Saturday, July 15

Full Circle

A miniseries produced for HBO Max whose story unfolds from the investigation of a botched kidnapping. Steven Soderbergh directs a script by Ed Solomon (the two first worked together on the widely praised 2021 film No Sudden Move), and the ensemble cast includes Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant as the well-off New York daughter and son-in-law of Dennis Quaid’s celebrity chef, as well as Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) and CCH Pounder. It’s a connect-the-dots-thriller involving a seemingly disparate group of New Yorkers who are linked to the crime, which, judging by a previewed first episode, comes with heck of a twist. Soderbergh has done the mosaic story thing successfully before in such movies as Contagion and Traffic, though this feels closer to thrillers with various levels of Big Apple social strata in collision like The Night Of or The Undoing.

Streaming: Neon from Saturday, July 15

Screening: SoHo, 8.30pm, Mondays from July 31

Safe Home

Home is where the hurt is

A compelling Australian drama series that weaves together narratives that highlight what is described as that country’s “domestic abuse epidemic”, which means it will have resonance everywhere. Creator Anna Barnes had been primarily known as a playwright, but has lately turned her attention to television and based the four-part series on her experiences working in a family legal centre. The story follows a number of women, including a communications specialist (Aisha Dee), who starts working at such a centre and comes into contact with a number of women struggling in abusive relationships. The cast includes Kiwis Mark Mitchinson and Antonia Prebble.

Streaming: ThreeNow from July 13

Justified: City Primeval

Raylan rides again

Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens, America’s coolest television cop in the six seasons of the show Justified, which ran between 2010 and 2015 (and which are available on Disney+). It’s 15 years later for the stetson-wearing US marshal originally created by Elmore Leonard and having returned to Miami from his time in Kentucky, he must head north again – this time to Detroit, Michigan, after a chance encounter on a Florida highway. There, he’s involved in the hunt for Clement Mansell, aka “The Oklahoma Wildman”, a violent, sociopath with a formidable lawyer in the guise of Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country). Complicating Marshal Givens’ life these days is that he’s the father of a 15-year-old girl played in the show by Olyphant’s own daughter Vivian. The series is based on the Leonard book City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, which, originally, wasn’t one of his Givens books.

Streaming: Disney+ from July 19

The Bear

And some days it eats you

The first season of The Bear became one of the breakthrough shows of 2022, care of its nerve-racking dramedy set mostly in the kitchen of a Windy City diner named The Beef of Chicagoland. Top chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) had returned to save the ailing family business he’d inherited after the suicide of his brother Michael. Actually, not just save it, but execute a plan turn it into The Bear, a place more fitting for his culinary skills than a hot sandwich shop. He essentially wants to do for this neighbourhood joint what Ted Lasso did for Richmond AFC.

In season two, those frantic half-hour episodes return, complete with a soundtrack that suggests the 1990s were formative years for the show’s makers. Season two isn’t quite as focused on Carmy, with episodes following the rest of his kitchen staff family as they head into the outside world to extend their skills. One follows pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) to Copenhagen, where he interns at a high-end temple of designer cuisine. Another follows Carmy’s temperamental cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who is learning fine-dining etiquette by waiting at a posh Chicago restaurant – the show’s Lasso equivalent of Roy Kent coaching a kids’ team. The season comes with a major buffet of cameos: Jamie Lee Curtis plays Carmy and Michael’s mother; Sarah Paulson is their cousin, Bob Odenkirk is an uncle, and Olivia Colman is a former chef mentor of Carmy’s.

Streaming: Disney+ from July 19

Totally Completely Fine

Look before you leap

Thomasin McKenzie’s career takes another intriguing swerve with her lead role in this six-part Australian black comedy. She’s troubled twenty-something Vivian, who has just inherited her grandad’s house. The clifftop place has quite the sea view, but it’s also neighbouring a notorious suicide spot. Which means Vivian – who’s not feeling too good about life herself, having just destroyed her brother’s foodtruck, among other troubles – has also inherited Grandad’s job of keeping an eye on folks turning up and contemplating a high-dive. Despite being ill-prepared for dealing with other people’s crises, she develops a knack for bringing them back from the brink. It was made for Oz streaming service Stan and its darkly quirky delivery won decent reviews across the Tasman since it debuted there in April. Creator Gretel Vella has said the production had mental-health experts consult on the script.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from July 20