Listener
How did they make that? TV series Tukanga goes behind-the-scenes of Māori art and artists

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Tā moko artist Graham Tipene. Photo / Seb Charles

Tukanga: the key is right there in the name. Te Kuru Dewes’ new series is not so much a look at Māori art as into tukanga toi, the way the art is made.

Nowhere is that more explicit than in the episode featuring Nikau Hindin (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa), who has

