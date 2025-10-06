Advertisement
Listener
Reviews
Reviews

Holy Cow! French fromage-themed debut for director and star proves charming

Sarah Watt
Review by
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.

Big cheese: Totone (Clément Faveau) makes a delivery. Image / Supplied

Big cheese: Totone (Clément Faveau) makes a delivery. Image / Supplied

Holy Cow, directed by Louise Courvoisier, is in cinemas now.

Totone is a pretty typical 18-year-old boy – smoking, carousing and trying to get laid. Kicked out of the ladies’ beds on misty mornings, the charming layabout is supposed to be helping his cheesemaker father deliver to the local fromageries

