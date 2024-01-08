Advertisement
Desert rockers Calexico hit the road again with mariachi-meets-country breakthrough album

By Graham Reid
4 mins to read
Singer Joey Burns of the American band Calexico Photo / Getty Images

When the American band Calexico came to this country 20 years ago, they weren’t on many people’s antennae, despite a run of albums through the late 1990s and early 2000s.

They came here piggybacking off

