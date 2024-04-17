Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Beth Orton: Return of the comedown queen

By Russell Baillie
5 mins to read
At peace with herself: Beth Orton is happy that people realise there’s a place for her style of music. Photo / Supplied

At peace with herself: Beth Orton is happy that people realise there’s a place for her style of music. Photo / Supplied

When Beth Orton first played in New Zealand at the 2000 Big Day Out, she was the odd woman out. She possibly possessed the only acoustic guitar in the entire venue, on a day headlined

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener