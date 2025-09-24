Advertisement
A dystopic death march becomes a cross-country Hunger Games in The Long Walk

Sarah Watt
Review by
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Sarah reviewed for the Sunday Star Times until 2019. After a career change to secondary school teaching, she now she works in alternative education with our most disadvantaged rangatahi.

The Long Walk: A sad story set in the dystopian future of totalitarian America. Photo / Supplied

The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, is in cinemas now.

Stephen King’s 1979 novel, a grim tale of teenage boys on a death march, is brought to the screen by The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, who knows a thing or two about children being killed for sport.

