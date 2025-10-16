Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Culture

What happens when your heart breaks? The NZ play that shows all

Dionne Christian
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Karin McCracken in a scene from Heartbreak Hotel: "I don’t think there’s a healthy culture around recovering from heartbreak." Photo / Andi Crown

Karin McCracken in a scene from Heartbreak Hotel: "I don’t think there’s a healthy culture around recovering from heartbreak." Photo / Andi Crown

Online only

Here’s what can happen when your heart gets broken.

Reeling with the shock of a relationship break up norepinephrine, a hormone and neurotransmitter that increases heart rate and blood pressure, floods your body so you’re in fight or flight mode. Your cortisol levels can go up; so might

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save