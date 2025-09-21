Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Culture

NZSO 2026 programme: Orchestra announces line-up of young and gifted overseas guest stars

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Isata Kanneh-Mason, pianist and the eldest of the Kanneh-Mason siblings who have become a classical music phenomenon.

Isata Kanneh-Mason, pianist and the eldest of the Kanneh-Mason siblings who have become a classical music phenomenon.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2026 season – a star-studded line-up of international soloists, including one of the Kanneh-Mason family who have become a classical music phenomenon.

In Britain, a new second album featuring all seven siblings has just rocketed to the top of the UK

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save