Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Listener online exclusive: Catching up with the Easter Bunny

2 mins to read
Busy bunny: Hopping all over the world during Easter weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Busy bunny: Hopping all over the world during Easter weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Listener books’ editor Mark Broatch takes time out for a quick chat with the Easter bunny.

How are you?

Quite busy at this time of year, thanks, scampering about the place and hiding chocolate eggs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener