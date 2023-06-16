Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Indian Ink’s new comedy ‘Dirty Work’ shows the life of faceless office workers

By Linda Herrick
7 mins to read
Justin Rogers as Neil - a downtrodden soul - in 'Dirty Work: An Ode to Joy'. Photo / Supplied

Justin Rogers as Neil - a downtrodden soul - in 'Dirty Work: An Ode to Joy'. Photo / Supplied

According to Greek mythology, King Sisyphus of Ephyra committed the frightful crime of defying the gods. Instead of a swift execution, his punishment was eternal, trapping him in a cycle of pushing an enormous boulder

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener