Hec Busby: Remembering the Northland kaumātua’s knighthood at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

By Clare De Lore
10 mins to read
Determined to succeed: from left, Hekenukumai "Hec" Busby performing the wero on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the 1970s; delivering a whaikōrero in KeriKeri. Photos / Busby Family Collection

From the archives: This Waitangi Day, we look back into the New Zealand Listener archives to the Northland kaumatua, master carver, navigator and bridge builder Sir Hector ‘Hec’ Busby’s investiture at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds

