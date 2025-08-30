Advertisement
Listener

Former PM Geoffrey Palmer on a great literary love

By Sir Geoffrey Palmer
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Jane Austen: Born in 1775, December 16. Image / Getty Images

My mother was a voracious reader. We lived in Nelson and she took me with her to the Nelson Institute Library before I started school, often going twice a week to change her books.

My mother read whodunnits and much else. It was a habit she ingrained in me.

