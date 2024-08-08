Advertisement
Art and music combine across centuries in Somi Kim’s new album

By Elizabeth Kerr
3 mins to read
Somi Kim: Pairs composer Mussorgsky with Kiwi composer Janet Jennings. Photo / James Davies

The multi-coloured plumage of Ravel’s famous orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition is perhaps more popular than the solo piano original, but I’ve always preferred the raw drama and visceral impact of the latter.

