Home / The Listener / Crime

Elspeth Kerr: The woman who may have been NZ’s most prolific poisoner

10 mins to read
Poisoner: Elspeth Kerr’s husband died of a massive Veronal overdose. Photo / Supplied

In 1992, builders tearing down a house in Auckland’s Devonport came across a skeleton. It turned out that 60 years before, Scottish nurse Elspeth Kerr had run a private nursing home from the property. The

