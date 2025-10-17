Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Crime

Colonial Injustice: Was the only New Zealander executed for treason a scapegoat?

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

It took a jury less than 15 minutes to convict four Māori men of treason, but only one, Hamiora Pere, was executed. Photo / Getty Images

It took a jury less than 15 minutes to convict four Māori men of treason, but only one, Hamiora Pere, was executed. Photo / Getty Images

Online only

Scene of the crime: As rebellion swept across the eastern North Island in the late 1860s, a man fighting for the famous Māori leader Te Kooti became the first — and last — New Zealander executed for treason. Was his hanging just, or was he an expedient fall

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save