Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

What is the Meganet? Software engineer David Auerbach explains how it’s ‘commandeering’ our lives

By Paul Little
11 mins to read
Algorithms are going to naturally bring people closer to other people who already agree with them. Photo / Getty Images

Algorithms are going to naturally bring people closer to other people who already agree with them. Photo / Getty Images

You may not have heard of New York-based tech writer and software engineer David Auerbach, but you are almost certainly familiar with his work. In fact, it’s possible you’ve used one or two of his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener