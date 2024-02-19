Advertisement
Up against the mall: The psychology of the shopping centre

By Matt Vance
7 mins to read
Trailblazers: (Top left) Gruen’s Southdale Centre in Edina, Minnesota along with The Northland Centre (2, 3 & 4), outside Detroit, was heralded as the future of shopping when it opened in 1954. Photos: Getty Images

The official representative of mall management has appeared out of nowhere. She is dressed in a crisp uniform; her security pass flaps from a lanyard around her neck as she strides purposefully towards us. In

