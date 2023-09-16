Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

The truth about money: Sam Stubbs on how to live a rich life

By , Paul Little
17 mins to read
“I hung around with billionaires, and I can honestly say ... that there is zero correlation between wealth and happiness,” Sam Stubbs says. Photo / Ken Downie

“I hung around with billionaires, and I can honestly say ... that there is zero correlation between wealth and happiness,” Sam Stubbs says. Photo / Ken Downie

Financial high-flyer Sam Stubbs is on a mission to help more Kiwis learn how to build wealth. By Paul Little.

Sam Stubbs, co-founder and public face of Simplicity, the not-for-profit KiwiSaver and fund manager, is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener