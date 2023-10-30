Advertisement

Peter Griffin: Low-level online scams adding up to big losses for Kiwis

By Peter Griffin
7 mins to read
Thousands of legitimate competitions are run on Facebook every day by reputable companies. But prizes and special offers have also become the honeypot scammers present online to lure people in. Photo / Getty Images

Stay-at-home mum Tiana was juggling housework and looking after her two young kids last April when a Facebook alert caught her attention.

The 27-year-old Auckland-based performance artist had been tagged in the comment section beneath

