Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: Artificial Intelligence already tainting our politics

By Peter Griffin
4 mins to read
National’s AI-generated crime ad caused a stir. Photo / National Party Instagram

National’s AI-generated crime ad caused a stir. Photo / National Party Instagram

ANALYSIS: The National Party’s mini-scandal in May over its use of AI-generated images in political attack ads is an eerie portent of things to come.

The images, probably the product of Midjourney, an artificial-intelligence-driven image

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener