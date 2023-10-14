Home / The Listener / Business
Have we grasped just how profoundly our civilisation has advanced over the past 10,000 years?

By Greg Dixon

As mad experiments go, it didn’t seem that unhinged. In 2008, a British design student with the wonderfully alliterative name of Thomas Thwaites decided he would try to build a toaster from scratch.

When he

