Listener
Ethical Evolution: How fund managers caught on to leveraging their pots of money for good

Diana Clement
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Despite a tiny shareholding, activist investment firm Engine No 1 took on ExxonMobil over its focus on fossil fuels.

Ethical investing has been around for hundreds of years, says Mindful Money founder Barry Coates. Think of Quakers, who, from the late 1600s refused to invest in slave-owning companies in the United States and boycotted products made using enslaved labour.

Fast forward a few centuries and similar principles guided campaigns

